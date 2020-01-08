Rangers keen on former Celtic target as well as Euro top scorer

Rangers are continuing to track the progress of two highly-rated Croatian players.

The Ibrox side have an interest in Dinamo Zagreb starlet Lovro Majer as well as NK Osijek striker Mirko Maric.

Mirko Maric has been linked with a move to Rangers previously. Picture: Getty

Croatia has become a familiar scouting ground for the club, having signed Nikola Katic, Borna Barisic and Eros Grezda from the 1.HNL in the past couple of years.

According to local journalist Filip Mishov who covers Balkans football, any deal for either player is unlikely to happen in January with both clubs unwilling to sell.

It is the second time Rangers have been linked with Maric, who is the league's top goalscorer with 14 goals in 19 games, helping his side challenge in the upper echelons of the league.

He will be teaming up with Grezda, who the Ibrox side spent £2million on in 2018, after the Albanian returned to Osijek. It is reported that Maric was discussed when the deal was getting done.

Meanwhile, Majer, once a target of Celtic, is highly-rated Dinamo Zagreb. The Croatian U21 international who plays as a central playmaker could take on a more influential role in the second half of the season for the Balkan giants.

Both have long-term contract with the expected price of the pair understood to be in the region of £12million.