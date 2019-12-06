Rangers keen on 'absolutely superb' goalkeeper valued at '£2.5m'

Rangers are looking to add competition to their goalkeeping department with the expected departure of Wes Foderingham.

The Ibrox No.2, who has served the club well, will likely leave at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Rangers have been on the lookout for possible stoppers to come in and challenge Allan McGregor for the No.1 spot.

The title challengers have been linked with a move for St Mirren ace Vaclav Hladky who is also out of contract come the end of the campaign.

While the Scottish Sun report the club have been keeping tabs on Portsmouth and Scotland goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray.

Rangers could even make a move for him in January. However, with 18 months to run on his contract, he could cost as much as £2.5million with interest from English Championship clubs.

'Unflappable'

The 26-year-old, who was born in Perthshire, has impressed since moving to League One side Pompey in 2018 from Shrewsbury Town.

Neil Allen, chief sports writer at the Portsmouth News and author of two books on the club, told The Scotsman: "He is Pompey's undisputed No.1 keeper. He has been absolutely superb.

"He is improving all the time and has that desire to improve.

"The manager Kenny Jackett always talks about how level-headed he is. He never gets too high, never gets too low and never too emotional. His team-mates say he is a model professional and a great guy.

"He's unflappable, Nothing seems to get to him. [He's] nerveless. Man of the match in front of 41,000 at Sunderland and he won the penalty shootout in front of 85,000 at Wembley [in the Checkatrade Trophy final].

"An incredibly reliable performer, commanding of his area and saves penalties. He is so consistent, barely puts a foot wrong. You could count his mistakes on one hand."

