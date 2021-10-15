Rangers' John Lundstram makes style of play admission and speaks on pressure

John Lundstram has explained why it has taken him a little time to settle in at Rangers.

By Mark Atkinson
Friday, 15th October 2021, 10:20 am
John Lundstram in action for Rangers.

The former Sheffield United midfielder moved to Ibrox in the summer and came under fire for some of his early performances.

However, the 27-year-old’s levels have risen, with the Liverpudlian putting in a series of key displays in recent league matches against Dundee and Hibs.

Lundstram revealed that he has had to adapt to a change of playing style at Rangers.

"It was going to take time to get used to the style of play. I am enjoying having more of the ball and enjoying the time in possession,” said Lundstram.

"It's a different type of pressure here, the fans are demanding and rightfully so. It is about dealing with that pressure and performing to deliver.

“It is a pressure I am enjoying.

"I have played the deep number 6 role most of my career and in the last couple of seasons have played the more attacking positions.

