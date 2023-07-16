Rangers' Jack Butland reveals longevity goal, why Man Utd wasn't option and Stoke 'tough times'

Jack Butland only needs to look at Allan McGregor to know that his best years are still very likely to be in front of him.

Jack Butland will play on Tuesday night when Rangers take on Newcastle for Allan McGregor's testimonial.

The new Rangers goalkeeper will hail his predecessor at a packed Ibrox on Tuesday night as fans and players alike pay tribute to the 41-year-old McGregor at his testimonial against Newcastle United. The former Scotland goalkeeper overcame setbacks such as being banned by the national side to enjoy some of his most productive times in his late 30s. He even appeared in a European final aged 40.

All this and more will be celebrated at Ibrox and Butland will drink it in as he continues efforts to ensure he is installed as No 1 come the start of the season. Like McGregor, he has already endured some difficult periods but he’s grateful that they have come early in his career. There is still plenty of time for the nine-times capped England international to create the moments that can define him as a goalkeeper.

“I mean, I am still 30,” he said. “There’s a long way to go. A lot happened early. If I went through my career without any setbacks and without any moments it would have been a miracle. These things happen. One or two of them happened at a good time, not in my prime if you like.

Butland spent last year as David de Gea's understudy at Man Utd.

“I had tough times at Stoke at a time when the club was really transitioning and not really sure where it was at, and it was difficult. But since then I feel I have been in a really good place and on a really good path, just without perhaps the games to show for that.

"Mentality-wise, I have been extremely positive all the way through. I feel really good about myself and my game and being here, so yes, no fears on that front. Things happen for a reason. This is an opportunity and I am really looking forward to it.”

He could well have stayed at Manchester United, where he spent the second half of last season on loan. The club have still not replaced David de Gea and Butland might have won another deal at Old Trafford having come to the end of his Crystal Palace contract. But he knew in his heart of hearts it was time to be a No. 1 again.

“That was another part of it," he said. "All right, could you be at United … well, yes, but what would the rest of my career look like? That was important to me. I wanted 30 onwards to be something l like back on as a successful period and not one that drifted away. As much as I enjoyed Palace and as good as United was, I missed playing. And that’s important to me.”