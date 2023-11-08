Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland trains ahead of facing Sparta Prague in the Europa League. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Belgian’s arrival three weeks ago has been considered as having parted the clouds with subsequent results and performances kissed by sunshine. Yet, this does a disservice to the light among the darkness that Jack Butland has provided since the keeper pitched up on a free transfer in the summer. Indeed, the England international, until the Clement renaissance at the Ibrox club, was adjudged the only one of Beale’s nine summer signings to have justified his capture. His status under the new manager appeared emboldened with recent chat that Butland - last season on loan to Manchester United from Crystal Palace having made his name with Stoke City - had been added to the senior leadership group within the Rangers squad. Yet, the reality appears somewhat different.

“Nothing's changed for me, it was the same under Michael Beale,” he said. “I've got to do my role and be as natural as I can, for me that's being a leader. Prior to this manager coming in, while this manager is here and while we are. I try to be the best I can be, vocally and in terms of performance. That's the way I am. If that helps and other people can follow, great. If other people prefer to take messages from other people, great. You can't have one leader or two. We've got a substantial amount of good leaders and speakers in this group, it's an honour to be considered part of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet, Butland does not deny that the leadership at the very top is now transforming Rangers. As witnessed in the keeper proving bullish about the expectations around the Europa League confrontation against Sparta Prague that will mark Clement’s first continental sortie under the Ibrox lights. Six points targeted from the hosting of the Czechs and the Cypriots Aris that will follow in three weeks. “I don't think there's anyone we come up against that we're afraid to play, at home especially,” he said. “I'm sure the atmosphere's going to be incredible, we're all looking forward to that. We're excited for the opportunity to play these guys again [after the scoreless draw away]. It started off tricky for us last time round but we dug it out in the second half and in recent weeks we've been improving a lot I think. It's a great opportunity for us and Ibrox is always a special place to play so it's going to be a good night.

Rangers Jack Butland believes Philippe Clement has only scratched the surface in his quest to transform the Ibrox team. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“It feels like we've been together for ages, which I think is a testament to him. I think the desire from the group has always been there. It's been channelled, perhaps, and I think the manager has simplified things for us. Certainly, our performances have shown that there is a lot of talent in this group, and that there is a lot of belief and desire in this group. It's sort of coming together and I guess we've seen that in a short space of time. But the way that the manager is, and the way that we are with not stopping at anything, we've got things that we want to achieve, a lot of work to do and that's a conscious effort every single day is to keep getting better and improve. We've come a long way I think, still a way to go, but we're getting towards the team we want to be.”

Butland is reluctant to divulge precisely what constitutes Clement’s X factor, a man whose man-management style he describes as “effective” and “efficient”. He does acknowledge that, in the Belgian’s quest for improvement from his squad “there is no stone he leaves unturned”, with his messaging “really clear”, in-game “adjustments” astute, even as he has only been “scratching the surface” over the step-changes he seeks in the “tactical, technical and physical”. On the third, the keeper does provide a revealing glimpse into how Clement has set about improving the fitness levels he has made plain were deficient in the group he inherited.

“I think everything had to improve because we weren't happy with where we were,” Butland said. “It was a difficult start to the season for everybody so I think that goes without saying. I don't think there's anything there to take from that. When you're winning and you're playing better, people are a lot happier. As far as the manager goes, I touched on it earlier, he's simplified things, he's made his demands obvious and not clouded. There have been occasions where he wants to improve certain things and aspects - whether it be fitness or whatever - he's touched on things and been sure to come back and give us reasons as to why, and backed up his reasons as to why he's making us do certain things or play a certain way.