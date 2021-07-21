Rangers' international winger transfer boost, £4m defender drops huge Celtic hint, Ibrox starlet set for Championship move, Bitton apology - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

Wednesday's Scottish football transfer news and morning headlines. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Celtic passed up a great opportunity to take a first-leg lead to Denmark with their 1-1 draw against FC Midtjylland in the Champions League qualifier with Hibs and Aberdeen in action on Thursday.

Hearts and Dundee United progressed to the knockout stages of the Premier Sports Cup, while there were shocks elsewhere with Brechin beating Alloa and Cove defeating Inverness CT.

Here is all of Wednesday’s latest transfer news and headlines:

Pars hope to and Ger

Dunfermline Athletic are hopeful of landing Rangers teenage ace Kai Kennedy. The attacking midfielder has been the subject of bids from Premier League side West Ham United which has been six figures. The Ibrox side have rejected offers and it is expected he will head to East End Park on a loan deal following successful spells in the Championship with Inverness CT and Raith Rovers. (Courier)

Starfelt and Ajer close to moves

Carl Starfelt has moved closer to completing his deal to join Celtic after dropping a huge hint. From what looked like a hotel room in the UK, the Swedish international posted a picture on social media of him watching the team in action in the 1-1 draw with Midtjylland. Starfelt will likely move from Rubin Kazan for £4million. (Scottish Sun)

- As for the man Starfelt is replacing. Brentford are on the verge of completing the £13.5million deal to sign Kristoffer Ajer from Celtic. The Norwegian passed a medical on Tuesday ahead of his move to the Premier League newboys. (The Scotsman)

Bitton apology

Celtic star Nir Bitton apologised after being sent off against FC Midtjylland. The Israeli was already on a booking in the Champions League qualifier when he squared up and poked former St Mirren man Anders Dreyer in the head. Bitton said: “I lost my head for a second and got punished for that. Sorry again.” (Various)

EPL club in Aribo link

Rangers star Joe Aribo has been linked with a move to a Premier League club in his homeland. Reports in Nigeria suggest there is “concrete interest” from an unnamed top-flight English club. The midfielder missed the friendly with Arsenal at the weekend but it is not believed to be connected. (All Nigeria Soccer)

Ntcham ‘crossroads’

Former Rangers and Scotland boss Alex McLeish believes it makes sense for Olivier Ntcham to try and turn around his Celtic career with it currently at a “crossroads”. The Frenchman has been linked with a move away and was left out of the Champions League squad. McLeish said: “He’s got to be getting back to his best form for two reasons. To either get a new contract or leaving on a high as a free transfer.” (Football Insider)

Ibrox target boost