Rangers interested in signing £6m World Cup-winning starlet who may leave Premier League side

Rangers are ready to take advantage of the cross-border rules which benefited them in the signing of Joe Aribo.

The Ibrox club are keeping tabs on Everton's teenage ace Lewis Gibson, according to The Athletic.

Gibson, an Under-17 World Cup winner with England, could leave the Premier League side in the summer on a free contract with Rangers and Bundesliga sides interested.

The 19-year-old centre-back has yet to be offered a new contract despite being rated highly by coaching staff and training with the first team regularly.

Everton's indecision could work to Rangers' advantage with the Scottish Premiership league leaders able to open contract talks with the player in January.

Another bonus is that it is understood the player is more interested in getting minutes on the pitch than a big-money contract.

Gibson, who was signed for a £1million fee, rising to £6million from Newcastle United, was involved in Everton's pre-season and with little depth in the centre-back area could be regarded as fourth choice, but he has yet to even be included among the subs this campaign.

Rangers and Celtic have proven shrewd at picking up hugely talented youngsters from English sides for a minimal compensation fee when their contract expires.

They can offer a platform to play regularly and gain European experience.

Celtic signed Moussa Dembele from Fulham before selling him to Lyon for nearly £20million, while Joe Aribo arrived at Ibrox from Charlton Athletic this summer and has already gained international recognition with Nigeria, recently scoring against Brazil.

