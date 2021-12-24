Rangers injury update: Filip Helander return timeline revealed as Leon Balogun trains ahead of St Mirren

Rangers defender Filip Helander is targeting a return after the winter break. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Sweden international has been out of action since September 11 after being stretchered off during a 2-1 win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park. The centre-half landed awkwardly on his knee and required surgery to fix the problem.

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst revealed that the 28-year-old has stepped up his rehabilition in recent weeks and is targeting a return after the extended winter break, although he is not expected to be ready to play straight away.

“Filip has been out on the pitch for a couple of weeks individually so hopefully, he can join us after the break in training sessions,” van Bronckhorst said. “We have to build up his stamina and his training time with the team so hopefully, he will be able to join the team as normal, I don’t think straight after the winter break but hopefully soon."

Van Bronckhorst has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the Boxing Day clash against St Mirren at Ibrox with Leon Balogun set for a late fitness test after returning to training.

The Nigeria centre-back has been out of action since injuring himself in the 3-1 loss to Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final on November 21 and has yet to play under new manager van Bronckhorst.

“Leon is joining us today in a session so we have to see if he’s fit enough to be available for Sunday and I think we have almost a full squad,” said the Rangers boss. “We’re only missing Jack, Helander and Roofe so we have enough players to pick for this game.”