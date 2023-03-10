All Sections
Rangers' injury nightmares continue as Kemar Roofe has hip surgery and joins team-mate in ending season early

Two Rangers players have undergone surgery in their bids to recover from injury and will not play again this season.

Mark Atkinson
20 minutes ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 1:30pm

Welsh midfielder Tom Lawrence, a summer signing from Derby County, had already been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign due to a knee injury and it has been confirmed that he has gone under the knife. However, he has been joined in the operating theatre by Jamaican striker Kemar Roofe, who had surgery on a hip complaint.

Speaking to broadcast journalists ahead of Rangers’ Scottish Cup quarter-final against Raith Rovers on Sunday, Ibrox manager Michael Beale said: “Tom Lawrence has had a minor operation and will be back at pre-season. Kemar Roofe has had a minor hip operation and will also be back for pre-season.”

Rangers’ season has been blighted by a number of injuries this season, although defenders John Souttar and Ridvan Yilmaz are moving closer to a return after months on the sidelines.

Rangers forward Kemar Roofe has had surgery to fix a hip problem.
