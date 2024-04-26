Rangers injuries: Abdallah Sima ruled out, winger doubful after 'bad tackle' against Hearts, duo set to return

Rangers forward Abdallah Sima has been ruled out the weekend trip to St Mirren but manager Philippe Clement remains hopeful the Brighton loanee will play again this season.

Sima was forced off after just 16 minutes of the Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hearts at Hampden on Sunday after picking up a hamstring injury. The 22-year-old only recently returned from a three month lay-off after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sima was a key player for Rangers in the first half of the campaign with his most recent goal against Celtic in the 3-3 draw at Ibrox earlier this month taking his personal tally for the season to 16 goals and two assists.

Rangers' Abdallah Sima looks dejected as he's forced off with an injury during the Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hearts. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“Sima will be out for a couple of weeks,” Clement confirmed ahead of the match in Paisley on Sunday. “I hope to see him again this season, he is very motivated for that.”

In a further blow to his selection options in the forward areas, Clement also revealed that winger Rabbi Matondo is doubtful for the for the weekend after being on the end of a “bad tackle” against Hearts last weekend.

There was better news on the injury front regarding midfielder Ryan Jack and left-back Ridvan Yilmaz. Neither will be available to face the Buddies, but Clement confirmed: “I expect [both] back in training next week.”