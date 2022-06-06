Rangers in top 10 'most successful' teams in Europe ahead of Barcelona and Juventus

In the last four campaigns the club have competed in the Europa League group stage and reached this season’s final where they lost to Eintracht Frankfurt.

That consistency has earned them 17.075 points, 46.27 per cent of Scotland's overall score, as per Swiss Football Data.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a return which has them ahead of the likes of Barcelona, Juventus, Porto, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid. And just behind Chelsea and Real Madrid.

A more impressive feat considering that in the first of those five seasons came the infamous defeat to Luxembourg’s Progrès Niederkorn.

Since then they have reached the Europa League group stages having started in the first qualifying round twice, the second qualifying round once then made their way to May’s final with Frankfurt.

Celtic, with 14.03, just missed out on the top 20 and contributed 38.01 per cent to the country’s score.

They reached the Champions League group stage in the first of the five seasons it accounts for. In the last four campaigns they have dropped from the Champions League qualifying stages into the Europa League.

Rangers have scored the tenth most points for the UEFA country ranking. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

No other Scottish club ha recorded more than four points with Aberdeen’s 3.1 third best with Hibs contributing 1.5 and Motherwell, Kilmarnock and St Johnstone all below 1.0.