Rangers in talks with Glasgow City Council over potential Europa League victory parade

The Ibrox side will bring European silverware back to the city for the first time in 50 years if they defeat Eintracht Frankfurt in next Wednesday’s final and, in the event of such a momentous victory, the club hope to hold a special celebration once back on home soil.

Stewart Robertson, Rangers’ managing director, revealed he has held “positive” discussions with the city council over the possibility of arranging an open top bus parade through the streets of Glasgow.

"Those conversations are ongoing," he said. “They have been positive conversations so far so again I would like to thank the council.

"If that happens and we can have that parade, again we want it to be a positive occasion and supporters to enjoy that, but to do it in a way that everyone looks at the Rangers supporters and actually has a bit of respect for them.

"I can't remember in all my years as a Rangers supporter when Rangers fans have been able to come out and celebrate their team on an open top bus.

"You see it in England all the time. It would be a fantastic occasion for the team and supporters."

Robertson also revealed Rangers were in talks with UEFA and Spanish authorities about a fan zone for those without tickets in Spain.

He said: "There are discussions with UEFA over various fan zones and hopefully we can establish one for those supporters travelling without tickets.

"UEFA and the authorities in Seville have been terrific to deal with so far, so fingers crossed we can get that sorted."

Robertson, however, quashed hopes of a beam back of the game to Ibrox.

He said: "It is very unlikely because most of the key staff we need to organise and run such a beam back will be in Seville. I don't think that will happen.