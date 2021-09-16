Rangers in sweat over Ryan Kent injury after winger limps out of defeat against Lyon

Rangers winger Ryan Kent leaves the field after suffering a hamstring injury during the Europa League defeat against Lyon at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The winger limped off with 20 minutes remaining and could now face a spell on the sidelines.

“There is a hamstring complaint,” confirmed Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. “Normally when you come off the pitch in those situations, there is a problem. But until he has a scan, your guess is as good as mine (how long he will be out).”

On a disappointing night for Rangers, some sections of the home crowd occasionally vented their frustration in the direction of midfielder John Lundstram but Gerrard praised the performance of his summer signing.

“I can’t talk for the crowd,” said Gerrard. “I’m sure there will be enough phone-ins and enough debate and noise outside that you can listen to, to get the fans’ opinions.

“I thought John’s performance, outside one or two little minor things, was really strong tonight.

“We put him into the middle of the pitch because we could see Steven Davis getting a little bit tired and fatigued.

“At 2-0, we were starting to think we maybe needed more legs in there, while thinking about Davo for future games.

“But it would be incredibly harsh to point fingers John’s way. Because I think the majority of the things he did tonight were really positive from my point of view.”

Lyon manager Peter Bosz felt his team were deserved winners after a difficult opening spell.

"We had quite a bad start and were under pressure,” he said. “But in the second half we were in control.”

