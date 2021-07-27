Rangers in signing boost, Celtic striker blow, St Johnstone rivals to land ex-Ibrox ace, Hibs aim to do forward deal - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

Scottish football transfer news and headlines. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Celtic are in Denmark for their Champions League clash with FC Midtjylland on Wednesday before Hibs and Aberdeen have ties in Andorra and Sweden on Thursday respectively.

The transfer market is also set to be of interest as clubs look to do deals before Saturday's kick-off.

Defender set for Ibrox exit

Rangers are set to earn £1million from the transfer of George Edmundson to Ipswich Town. The centre-back was on loan at Derby County for part of last season after breaking Covid-19 guidelines. The Tractor Boys are in English League One with a clause in the deal giving Rangers an extra windfall if Ipswich win promotion to the Championship. (Daily Record)

No Griffiths

Leigh Griffiths wasn’t part of Celtic’s travelling party to Denmark for their crucial Champions League second round qualifying tie with FC Midtjylland. The 30-year-old was left behind due to a calf issue. It was sustained in training ahead of flying out. Griffiths was booed by some Celtic fans during the recent friendly with West Ham. (Scottish Sun)

Parkhead transfer deals

Celtic chief Dermot Desmond has taken a hands-on approach with the club’s transfer dealings. The Parkhead side have so far brought in Liel Abada, Carl Starfelt, Kyogo Furuhashi and Osaze Urhoghide as Ange Postecoglou rebuilds the squad. Celtic are still looking to add a right-back and centre-midfielder to their roster. (Daily Record)

Saints lead Stewart race

St Johnstone lead the race to land ex-Rangers forward Greg Stewart. The Saints have offered the 31-year-old a deal following his Ibrox release. Stewart played 31 times for Ranger across two spells. Callum Davidson is keen to bolster his attacking options having lost Glenn Middleton and Guy Melamed. Saints are also favourites to sign Finnish striker Eetu Vertainen. (Courier)

Rangers signing boost

Santiago Moreno is interesting Rangers. The Colombian winger appeared set to sign for Portland Timbers in MLS but the move appears to have stalled following interest from elsewhere. The Ibrox club plus Premier League sides Leeds United and Southampton are reportedly keen on the America de Cali star. (Daily Record)

Celtic target update

Celtic linked-forward Kyle Edwards is on trial at Bournemouth. The versatile attacker is a free agent after leaving West Brom. He is likely to feature for the Cherries in a pre-season friendly against Chelsea. The 23-year-old had reportedly held talks regarding a move to Parkhead in a deal which would cost no more than £300,000 due to cross-border rules. (Football Insider)

Hibs up Mueller ante

Hibs are stepping up their pursuit of American ace Chris Mueller. The Easter Road side have already agreed a pre-contract deal with the Orlando City winger to sign in January. However, Jack Ross is keen to have the player this summer. Due to the complexities of the deal, Hibs have to deal with MLS to push through the deal. Mueller wasn't part of the Orlando side which lost 5-0 to New York City FC on Sunday. (Daily Record)

