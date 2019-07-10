Rangers in pole position to sign Ryan Kent ahead of Leeds and Middlesbrough - if Liverpool let him go

Liverpool are said to have given Rangers first refusal to sign Ryan Kent this summer.

The 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Ibrox, is reportedly attracting interest from Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

Steven Gerrard has made no secret of his desire to bring Kent back to Scotland, however is being made to wait on a decision.

According to the Liverpool legend himself, Kent has been handed a chance to impress on Merseyside during pre-season by Jurgen Klopp.

That means any movement on the winger could be the Gers' last piece of business before the transfer deadline.

There have been fears among Rangers fans that if Kent is allowed to depart that a switch to an English club is on the cards.

However, according to reports south of the border, Gerrard and co will have first option on Kent.

The wide positions have been strengthened this summer with Sheyi Ojo and Jordan Jones arriving but still remain very keen on Kent.

Should the Reds opt to offload the player permanently, with a fee of £10-12million quoted, Rangers are likely to be ruled out on that front.

Klopp's side begin their pre-season preparations on Thursday when they face Tranmere Rovers, which stretches right the way through until the start of August.

For top-flight and second-tier clubs in England, the transfer window shuts on August 8 whereas Scottish clubs have until September 2.

That in itself could hand Rangers a significant if Klopp is unable to come to a decision so soon after pre-season.