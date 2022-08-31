Rangers in massive transfer boost as Premier League boss gives 'big movements' message

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger has been a long-term target for the Whites and his name once again surfaced in connection with a switch to the Elland Road side.

Leeds, it was reported, were considering a move for Kent if Dan James left for Tottenham Hotspur.

The club's manager Jesse Marsch addressed the speculation around James and spoke of the club's plans before the transfer window shuts at 11pm in England on Thursday night.

"Like Dan, I think he has been a big part of what we have done here,” he told Sky Sports. “Before I came and since I have been here.

"I don't anticipate big movements in the group but we just have to see what happens in the next 24 hours."

Leeds have previously had a £10million bid for the player rejected by Rangers.

Kent was rested for the 3-1 win over Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup on Tuesday evening ahead of the Old Firm derby this Saturday.

Ryan Kent has been linked with Leeds United once more. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The 25-year-old is yet to get off the mark this season and has been challenged by manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst to add more goals to his game.

“If you see his stats last year one of the things we wanted was him to keep assisting the players but also score goals,” he said.