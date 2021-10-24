Rangers hope to secure trio for Celtic clash

All the latest from around the SPFL. Picture: SNS

Left-back for Parkhead?

Celtic are eyeing up a January move for left-back Lee Buchanan. The 20-year-old has impressed in the position with Derby County. The Scottish Sun report Ange Postecoglou is keen to strengthen a position which has caused a few headaches this campaign. Greg Taylor is unlikely to play again this year.

United windfall possibility

Dundee United could be in line for a massive windfall. Former youth player Harry Souttar is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs. The centre-back joined Stoke City in a six-figure deal in 2016 and is now reportedly worth £20million. According to the Scottish Sun, Everton lead the race and United have a 15 per cent sell-on fee.

McPake hits out at Neilson

James McPake has told Robbie Neilson to “concentrate on his own team”. The Dundee boss accused the Hearts manager of making inflammatory comments in the build-up to the teams’ meeting at Tynecastle Park on Saturday.

McPake said: “He wants to get fans up for it but they had the chance to go top of the league. Certain comments don’t help the situation with Leigh. It is stoking the fire and I didn’t like that.”

Dons could be without three for Ibrox trip

Aberdeen could be without three key influential stars for the trip to face Rangers on Wednesday. The Dons saw Calvin Ramsay and Declan Gallagher pick up injuries in the win over Hibs, while Jack MacKenzie missed out which saw Scott Brown fill in in defence.

“I would guess Wednesday would be too quick as two of them came off. I hope that I’m wrong. Jack will be assessed on Monday but it looked like a bad one on Thursday at training."

New deal planned for Celtic ace

Celtic are keen to tie Anthony Ralston down on an improved deal. The right-back has been one of the surprise standouts for the club this season under Ange Postecoglou.

The Aussie boss said: “When contract negotiations happen they take care of themselves.There’s very little need to have any angst about it – the club has a lot of faith in Tony, that’s why they gave him a contract before I started.”

Rangers hope to secure trio

Rangers are looking to strike a deal with Nigeria which would see three stars join the Super Eagles later than expected. Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey and Leon Balogun will likely be called up for the Africa Cup of Nations in January but clubs are required to release their players on December 27. The Daily Record report that Rangers will aim to have the three involved for the Celtic game on January 2 before the start of the tournament on January 9.

Title race

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou reckons Hearts and Hibs are title contenders. With Rangers still to play there is six points separating the top six.