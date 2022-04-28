Rangers hit by UEFA fines again - one handed out for causing a late kick-off to tie

UEFA have imposed fines totalling €46,250 on Rangers for two separate charges against the Ibrox club relating to their Europa League quarter-final, first leg match against Braga in Portugal earlier this month.

By Stephen Halliday
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 11:59 am
Rangers supporters light flares at the Europa League quarter-final, first leg match against Braga in Portugal on April 7. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

A large travelling Rangers support lit multiple flares before and during the game at the Estadio Municipal in Braga on April 7, prompting a fine of €36,250 (around £30,000).

Rangers have also received a separate fine of €10,000 (around £8500) for being deemed responsible for a late kick-off to the match.

Braga have also been fined €4500 (around £3800) for flares lit by their supporters on the night. The Portuguese side won 1-0 before Rangers triumphed 3-1 in the second leg at Ibrox to reach the semi-finals where they face RB Leipzig in the first leg in Germany on Thursday night.

Red Star Belgrade, meanwhile, have been fined a total of €35,375 (around £30,000) for three separate charges at their home game against Rangers in the last 16 last month – blocking of public passageways, lighting of fireworks and objects thrown onto the pitch.

