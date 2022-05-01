Rangers highly-rated starlet hailed as 'one of the best in Europe' ahead of big summer with Scotland

The young Scots are heading to Israel at the end of May to compete in the European Championship and have been pitted in a group with Portugal, Denmark and Sweden.

McLaughlin will have to do without former Celtic youngster Ben Doak, now at Liverpool, due to an injury sustained by the 16-year-old.

With no one earmarked to be his replacement, many eyes will fall on Wilson in what McLaughlin views as a “strong” but “really young" squad.

The striker has impressed for club and country. He has an excellent goal record for both and added to a productive season with the winner in the Scottish Youth Cup final against Hearts.

"Young Rory's strike rate and the number of times he hits the target – he's up there with the best in Europe," McLaughlin said.

"He's young, so he can go again next year. He'll be looking forward to this.

"If you look at a young player like Rory Wilson, playing up a year group, he'll be looking forward to the challenge and it's important that we all support each other and become better players."

Rory Wilson has impressed for Scotland and Rangers. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Scotland come into the tournament having progressed with a thumping win over Georgia, a draw with Czech Republic and defeat to Germany.

While Doak and others are missing, there is still a real excitement about the group going into the tournament.

"I think it's a strong squad and we have gone really young here,” McLaughlin said. “We will be the youngest in the tournament. We have six or seven players who can play again next year. We're delighted at that.

"Dylan Reid has had some experience with the [St Mirren] first team and there are lots of players who have gained international experience with us and they are all really looking forward to playing against Portugal.

"They want to see where they are. All of the group realise that this is a short-term thing because the key is what you take back from tournaments like this.