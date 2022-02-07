Rangers-Hearts reaction: Class act outshines Alfredo Morelos, curious Barrie McKay move backfires, Aaron Ramsey cameo

Ryan Jack excelled for Rangers in their 5-0 win over Hearts as he made his first starting appearance for the Ibrox club in almost a year. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Ever since the Scotland international limped out of the action against Dundee United at Ibrox on February 21 last year, concern has grown over whether he will ever be able to regain optimum match fitness after his long battle to recover from a calf issue which required surgery.

Jack’s consummate display of midfield mastery as Rangers bounced back from their Old Firm defeat at Celtic Park to rout Hearts 5-0 at Ibrox on Sunday afternoon was the most compelling indicator yet that the 29-year-old can still exert the kind of influence on a match which makes him so valued by both club and country.

Alfredo Morelos was the headline-grabber for the champions, rightly so, as he gave them the attacking focal point they so badly lacked during his fruitless stint of international duty when he was not even named among the substitutes for Colombia’s World Cup qualifiers.

Barrie McKay was unable to exert any telling influence for Hearts against his former club Rangers at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

His country may not need him but Rangers can hardly do without him. That’s 15 goals for the season now for Morelos whose double eventually put Rangers in control of the contest before later goals from Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield and Fashion Sakala left Hearts reeling.

A return to menacing form for winger Ryan Kent, involved in three of the goals, was another major boost for Rangers but it was the assured and tactically astute contribution of Jack which underpinned the victory manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst so badly needed.

Hearts miss a beat

On a day when Hearts would have hoped to take advantage of any psychological fall-out among the Rangers squad after their Old Firm nightmare, they were found wanting at key moments.

Their strategy was difficult to fathom in the first half. Barrie McKay, who has been such a shrewd and effective signing, looked distinctly ill at ease and unable to effect the game as he was unusually deployed in a central striking or ‘false nine’ role.

Hearts had better balance up front when Robbie Neilson replaced Aaron McEneff with Everton loanee Ellis Simms at the start of the second half. Had Nathaniel Atkinson or Cammy Devlin taken either of the excellent chances which fell to them soon after the break, the dynamic of the contest might have altered dramatically – both on the pitch and in the stands where the Rangers’ fans remained anxious until Morelos made it 2-0 in the 64th minute.

The Gorgie men haven’t had too many bad days at the office this season and will hope to put this one firmly behind them as they look to reinforce their grip on third place in the table when they host bottom club Dundee on Wednesday night.

Ramsey makes his entrance

After all the fanfare of his deadline-day arrival on loan from Juventus, marquee signing Aaron Ramsey made a relatively low-key debut for Rangers as a 76th minute substitute.

The Welsh international received a warm ovation from the home fans and could hardly have entered proceedings at a more benign stage with the Ibrox side 4-0 up. Ramsey showed a couple of classy touches in possession during his brief cameo and must have scented a goal in the 84th minute, only for fellow sub Sakala to steal a march on him in converting a low cross from Kent.

With just 13 games of the league season remaining, Ramsey has limited time to make a major impact in Scottish football and it will be interesting to see whether van Bronckhorst decides to hand him a first start against Hibs at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

Player ratings

Rangers (4-3-3): McGregor 7, Tavernier 6, Goldson 6, Balogun 7, Bassey 7; Jack 9 (Kamara 68 6), Lundstram 7 (Davis 85), Aribo 7 (Sakala 76 5); Arfield 7 (Ramsey 76 5), Morelos 8, Kent 8 (Diallo 85). Subs not used: McLaughlin, Barisic, Sands, Roofe.

Hearts (3-4-3): Gordon 6, Moore 5, Sibbick 5, Kingsley 5; Atkinson 5 (Haring 73 5), Devlin 5 (Woodburn 73 5), Baningime 5 (Ginnelly 73 5), Cochrane 6; McEneff 5 (Simms 46 6), McKay 5, Boyce 5 (Halliday 78). Subs not used: Stewart, Mackay-Steven, Pollock.

