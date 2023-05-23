Malky Thomson will stand down as Rangers Women head coach following Sunday's Scottish Cup final against Celtic after his side missed out on a second successive league title.

Thomson guided Rangers to their first ever SWPL championship last season and followed it up with League Cup success earlier this term but a 1-0 defeat to Glasgow City at Ibrox on Sunday saw their opponents clinch the title on a dramatic final day of the campaign.

The defeat also condemned Rangers to a third place finish behind City and Celtic meaning there will be no Champions League football for the Light Blues next season having tasted the competition for the first time this term, winning the initial group stage against the champions of Hungary and Greece, before losing out by one goal in extra time to Benfica.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomson will prepare his Rangers side for Sunday’s cup final and lead them out at Hampden against Celtic before relinquishing his position in order to return to his previous coaching role within the club’s youth academy.

Malky Thomson will stand down as Rangers Women head coach after Sunday's Scottish Cup final against Celtic. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Incoming Rangers chief executive, James Bisgrove, explained: "Malky has achieved historic successes and will be remembered as the coach who led us to our first-ever league title and first journey in the Champions League.

"When Malky was asked to leave his Academy role and become women's head coach, he did so with great energy and enthusiasm. Phase one of our women's football strategy was to create Scotland's first full-time professional, fully-integrated team.

"Malky then led us through phase two, as we won our first-ever trophies, and the club had always agreed with him that, as we entered phase three of the strategy, he would return to his Academy position, where his experience will be invaluable.

“On behalf of the Board, I congratulate Malky for his fantastic contribution to the Women's football programme. We will now commence the search for a new women's head coach who will join Rangers in the summer.’