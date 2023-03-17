All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
14 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
6 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
10 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
11 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
12 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
13 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

Rangers have two first-team selection concerns for Motherwell match - probable line-ups, referee

Both Motherwell and Rangers have injury concerns ahead of the cinch Premiership encounter at Fir Park on Saturday lunchtime.

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 17th Mar 2023, 20:44 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 20:44 GMT
Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin is a doubt for the match against Motherwell.
Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin is a doubt for the match against Motherwell.
Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin is a doubt for the match against Motherwell.

Motherwell have some unspecified fitness issues, but Shane Blaney is pushing for a return while Mikael Mandron returned to training on Tuesday following a thigh injury and illness. Joe Efford is two or three weeks further behind in his comeback from a torn thigh while Josh Morris remains out and Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley are long-term absentees.

Nicolas Raskin hopes to recover from a quad issue but fellow Rangers midfielder Malik Tillman has returned to training after a knock and is available. Borna Barisic returned to Croatia for the birth of his child and it is not yet known whether he will be back for the match. Kemar Roofe (hip), Tom Lawrence (heel), Steven Davis (knee) and Filip Helander (foot) remain out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Probable Motherwell team: Kelly; McGinn, Butcher, Casey; Johnston, Goss, Slattery, Furlong; Spittal; Obika, Van Veen.

Probable Rangers team: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Yilmaz; Raskin, Kamara; Sakala, Cantwell, Kent; Colak.

Referee: Nick Walsh.

MotherwellBorna BarisicFir Park