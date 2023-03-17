Rangers have two first-team selection concerns for Motherwell match - probable line-ups, referee

Motherwell have some unspecified fitness issues, but Shane Blaney is pushing for a return while Mikael Mandron returned to training on Tuesday following a thigh injury and illness. Joe Efford is two or three weeks further behind in his comeback from a torn thigh while Josh Morris remains out and Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley are long-term absentees.

Nicolas Raskin hopes to recover from a quad issue but fellow Rangers midfielder Malik Tillman has returned to training after a knock and is available. Borna Barisic returned to Croatia for the birth of his child and it is not yet known whether he will be back for the match. Kemar Roofe (hip), Tom Lawrence (heel), Steven Davis (knee) and Filip Helander (foot) remain out.