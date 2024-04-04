Rangers 'have to work hard to keep Philippe Clement' as Ange Postecoglou Celtic example mooted amid Belgian's rapid rise

Former Rangers chairman Dave King believes the club will soon face a fight to keep manager Philippe Clement at Ibrox if he continues his success.

The 50-year-old Belgian has rejuvenated Rangers since taking over from Michael Beale in October. Clement guided the team to the Viaplay Cup in September and could land a domestic treble in his first season in charge should he go on to win the Premiership and the Scottish Cup. Rangers are currently a point behind leaders Celtic going into Sunday’s Old Firm match, while they take on Hearts in the last four of the cup. Rangers also reached the last 16 of the Europa League this term.

King, who was in charge at Ibrox from 2015 until 2020, says he has enjoyed watching Clement’s work as a supporter but flagged the move of Ange Postecoglou from Celtic to Tottenham Hotspur as what can happen if a manager is successful north of the border. The former Club Brugge and Monaco boss is under contract until 2027, but King reckons his work will not be going unnoticed elsewhere.

Rangers have improved drastically under Philippe Clement.

“Clement has come in and created a culture and attitudinal change within the squad without really having the benefit of the new signings,” said King in an interview with The Rangers Review. “I think that is exciting for me, as a supporter, to look at what he has been able to achieve with essentially the same resources that we ended last season with.

"I really think we have got a platform now and I just hope we are able to keep the manager. If you look at it right now and the international market for managers, I am watching it a lot with the Liverpool situation, and I say 'where is the quality of manager?' Liverpool are looking for a manager, I think [Manchester] United will be looking for a manager, we have got Barcelona looking for a manager, Bayern looking for a manager. You look out there and ask 'where are these managers?'