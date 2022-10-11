Rangers have new injury concern over one player as Giovanni van Bronckhorst predicts 'hectic' Liverpool game

Rangers will assess the fitness of midfielder Glen Kamara.

The Finland internationalist has got “a little knock”, according to his manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, but he is the only fresh injury concern ahead of the match at Ibrox.

Rangers need three points if they are to resurrect their ambitions of qualifying for the knock-out stages from Group A and Van Bronckhorst is expecting a “hectic” encounter.

"We need to attack but we also need to defend really well against a good side,” the Dutchman said.

“I expect a very hectic game. The Ibrox crowd will definitely push us on towards another good performance.

“We want to start the game well and put pressure on our opponents from the first whistle.

“We have a team tomorrow that is capable, we have to be really focused in the transition moments.