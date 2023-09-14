'Rangers have got a fantastic manager already': Mooted Michael Beale replacement shoots down speculation

Birmingham City manager John Eustace has poured cold water on rumours that he could be a replacement for current Rangers manager Michael Beale.

Following Rangers’ 1-0 derby defeat by Celtic two weekends ago and two Premiership defeats out of the first four league matches, Eustace’s name emerged as a potential candidate to replace Beale should results after the international break not pick up. However, the Irishman has completely distanced himself from any speculation about an arrival at Ibrox.

“I love my job here at Birmingham City," said Eustace, who once had a trial as a Rangers player. “I’ve been here for 14 months now, I signed a three-year-contract to help rebuild this football club and I want to stay as long as I can. I think in the 14-months there has been very good progress and It’s important we keep building and I want to be here as long as the club want me.

When asked about Rangers specifically, Eustace was emphatic in his response. “Definitely not,” he said. “Rangers have got a fantastic manager already and that’s not a job that interests me at all. I am very proud and honoured to be Birmingham City manager and I want to help grow this football club for as long as I can.”