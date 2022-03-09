Rangers 'have doubts' for Red Star tie as Giovanni van Bronckhorst outlines injury concerns

Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Rangers have 'a couple of doubts' ahead of the Europa League last 16 first leg tie against Red Star Belgrade. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Steven Davis will again miss out through injury after being left out of the squad for Rangers last three Premiership fixtures, while Aaron Ramsey will not start, but will be included on the bench for the match against the Serbian champions.

The Rangers boss also revealed there are concerns over another couple of unnamed players.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Van Bronckhorst confirmed: “Davis is not available as he has an injury.

"We have a couple of doubts for tomorrow but we will be fine.

"Ramsey will be in the squad but will not be starting.

“For us, the most important thing is to have individual programmes for each player to return to full fitness.

"I’m happy to have Ramsey back in the squad and working hard to get Davis and [Ianis] Hagi back also.”