Rangers 'have doubts' for Red Star tie as Giovanni van Bronckhorst outlines injury concerns

Rangers have injury doubts ahead of their Europa League last 16 first leg tie against Red Star Belgrade at Ibrox, manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has confirmed.

By Matthew Elder
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 2:25 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 2:40 pm
Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Rangers have 'a couple of doubts' ahead of the Europa League last 16 first leg tie against Red Star Belgrade. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Steven Davis will again miss out through injury after being left out of the squad for Rangers last three Premiership fixtures, while Aaron Ramsey will not start, but will be included on the bench for the match against the Serbian champions.

The Rangers boss also revealed there are concerns over another couple of unnamed players.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Van Bronckhorst confirmed: “Davis is not available as he has an injury.

"We have a couple of doubts for tomorrow but we will be fine.

"Ramsey will be in the squad but will not be starting.

“For us, the most important thing is to have individual programmes for each player to return to full fitness.

"I’m happy to have Ramsey back in the squad and working hard to get Davis and [Ianis] Hagi back also.”

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Steven DavisEuropa LeagueIbroxPremiership
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.