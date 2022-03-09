Rangers 'have doubts' for Red Star tie as Giovanni van Bronckhorst outlines injury concerns

Steven Davis will again miss out through injury after being left out of the squad for Rangers last three Premiership fixtures, while Aaron Ramsey will not start, but will be included on the bench for the match against the Serbian champions.
The Rangers boss also revealed there are concerns over another couple of unnamed players.
Van Bronckhorst confirmed: “Davis is not available as he has an injury.
"We have a couple of doubts for tomorrow but we will be fine.
"Ramsey will be in the squad but will not be starting.
“For us, the most important thing is to have individual programmes for each player to return to full fitness.
"I’m happy to have Ramsey back in the squad and working hard to get Davis and [Ianis] Hagi back also.”