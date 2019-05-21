Rangers have £450k transfer offer for defender 'knocked back'

Rangers have had a bid for George Edmundson rejected by his club Oldham Athletic, according to the Daily Mail.

The Ibrox side are believed to have thought the £450,000 offer was enough to bring the defender north, with Oldham suffering from financial troubles.

However, it now seems that the League Two side are holding out for a higher fee as they look to get a bidding war started for the 21-year-old.

Three unnamed clubs south of the border are said to be interested in Edmundson, who turned down the offer of a contract extension at Boundary Park.

Rangers are in the market for a centre-back to add competition for places beside Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic next season.

Loanee Joe Worrall will rejoin Nottingham Forest, while Gareth McAuley is expected to leave after the expiry of his one-year contract.

