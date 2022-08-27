Rangers 'happy' with state of squad ahead of deadline day as Glen Kamara situation addressed

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is sidelined by injury but his injury isn't believed to be serious.

Rangers have added Antonio Colak, Rabbi Matondo, Tom Lawrence, Malik Tillman, John Souttar, Ben Davies and Ridvan Yilmaz over the summer, with Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo two notable departures.

Van Bronckhorst is preparing for Champions League football as well as domestic matches, but is happy with the options at his disposal.

"I'm happy with the squad as it is now,” said Van Bronckhorst when asked pre-match about the prospect of business ahead of the September 1 deadline.

"Of course we could have had less injuries - it's a bit down for us at the moment.

“That's why we have a big squad and we can rotate in needed.

"You can see the bench we have at the moment - it's a strong bench and we can change at any moment.

"I'm really happy with that but of course there's many games to come."

Van Bronckhorst also gave an update on Glen Kamara, who misses out against Ross County on Saturday due to injury and has been linked with a move to French club Nice.

I don't think it's a long-term injury,” Van Bronckhorst said on the Finnish midfielder. "He trained yesterday and just felt a little bit of discomfort.