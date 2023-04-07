Rangers handed huge injury boost as Nicolas Raskin declared fit for Celtic clash

Nicolas Raskin has handed Rangers a major boost after being declared fit to face Celtic in Saturday’s Old Firm showdown.

The Belgian midfielder has made a positive impression at Ibrox since joining from Standard Liege in the January transfer window, but has been sidelined since picking up a quad issue in the Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers last month.

The injury forced him to miss the league wins over Motherwell and Dundee United either side of the international break with Raskin also forced to withdraw from the Belgium Under-21 squad.

However, Rangers manager Michael Beale has delivered a positive update on the condition of the 22-year-old ahead of the trip to Parkhead.

Nicolas Raskin in action for Rangers during the Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Raith Rovers at Ibrox on March 12. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)