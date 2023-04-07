Rangers handed huge injury boost as Nicolas Raskin declared fit for Celtic clash

The Belgian midfielder has made a positive impression at Ibrox since joining from Standard Liege in the January transfer window, but has been sidelined since picking up a quad issue in the Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers last month.
The injury forced him to miss the league wins over Motherwell and Dundee United either side of the international break with Raskin also forced to withdraw from the Belgium Under-21 squad.
However, Rangers manager Michael Beale has delivered a positive update on the condition of the 22-year-old ahead of the trip to Parkhead.
“Raskin is fit and has trained all week,” he announced at his pre-match media conference. "The team arrive in fine form after ten consecutive league wins. Our away form has been good and we are certainly looking forward to the match. We are in a positive place.”