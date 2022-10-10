Rangers handed huge boost ahead of Liverpool match at Ibrox as Jurgen Klopp laments 'icing on the cake'

Liverpool's Luis Diaz receives medical staff help after injuring against Arsenal on Sunday.

Full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s 3-2 English Premier League defeat by Arsenal, while forward Luis Diaz left the Emirates Stadium on crutches.

Both players are not expected to travel to Glasgow ahead of the match at Ibrox on matchday four of the competition.

Speaking on the injuries in the aftermath of the loss to Arsenal, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: “He [Alexander-Arnold] is injured unfortunately. Like Luis Diaz as well, it doesn't look good for both. That is the icing on the cake.”

Alexander-Arnold scored the opening goal for the Reds in last week’s 2-0 win over Rangers at Anfield but has been recently criticised for his defensive performances, while Diaz is widely regarded as one of Liverpool’s best forwards.

