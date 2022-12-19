Rangers handed big injury boost ahead of Aberdeen trip but fresh blow with scan for midfielder Steven Davis

Rangers manager Michael Beale will welcome key defender Connor Goldson back into his squad for Tuesday night’s cinch Premiership match against Aberdeen, but a host of players will still be absent for the visit to Pittodrie.

Connor Goldson has not played for Rangers since injuring his thigh in October.

Centre-half Goldson has not played for the Ibrox club since injuring his thigh in a Champions League match against Liverpool in early October, but the Englishman is back in contention. “Connor Goldson will come back into the squad tomorrow,” confirmed Beale in his pre-match press conference, which will be a massive boost given Rangers’ troubles at the back during his absence.

Croatian duo Borna Barisic and Antonio Colak, however, will not be available for selection. Barisic is back in Croatia on leave after being part of the country’s third-place finish at the World Cup, while Colak is still struggling with injury. “Borna is back in Croatia, we hope to have him back for the Motherwell game [on December 28],” said Beale. “Colak is not available, he will be on Friday [against Ross County],” added the manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad