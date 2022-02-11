Aaron Ramsay: Rangers speed in deal-breaking revealed, Juventus' stance, what options Ibrox club have in summer

The 31-year-old Wales internationalist joined Rangers on loan from the Italian giants on the last day of the transfer window, a deal deemed a significant coup by the defending cinch Premiership champions.

Rangers had to fight off interest from other clubs for Ramsay’s signature and do have an option to open negotiations with the former Arsenal player should they want to make the move permanent.

And Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who was one of the first to reveal the potential of the transfer, has praised Rangers for the foresight in landing Ramsey.

Rangers signed Aaron Ramsey on transfer deadline day from Juventus.

"Juventus were looking for a solution and so were exploring the market with his agent," Romano said.

"There were many opportunities in the Premier League but the player was not attracted, Rangers was a super and fascinating opportunity for the player so Juventus were open because he's been very unlucky there with injuries and other problems.

"He was never performing at his famous level there so Rangers were really fast, really smart to jump at the opportunity for the loan.

"They'll have the priority in the summer to make it permanent but it's too early now to say whether it'll happen or not."