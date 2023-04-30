Rangers had belief but John Lundstram identifies key facet that is letting them down

Rangers' John Lundstram looks dejected after the defeat by Celtic.

The midfielder watched as Borna Barsic waited for referee Don Robertson’s whistle after a challenge between Nico Raskin and Matt O’Riley near the touchline. It didn't come and Celtic winger Daizen Maeda reacted first and whipped in a cross that saw Jota get in front of Rangers skipper James Tavenier to head home what proved the winner just before half time.

Celtic’s treble hopes now hinge on a Scottish Cup final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle in June. Rangers manager Michael Beale must now start fathoming how to stop this Celtic juggernaut next season. Lundstram insisted Rangers still have the belief they can beat Celtic despite now failing to do so in the last six meetings with their rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a belief there,” he said. “You saw out there that there was a belief. We were the better team for large spells of the game. We had one cleared off the line, hit the post, missed an open goal with Fash [Sakala]. So the belief is there but it’s just the fine margins. They are getting the fine margins better at the minute. We all want to win, we all want to do the right things, of course we do,” he added. “But decision making at times has got to be better. It’s let us down, not just today but on numerous occasions. All the lads have got to rally round and have a big, big push now for the start of the season.

“At the end of the day we’ve got to finish those chances that we created,” he added. “We’re getting in the right positions, it’s just not falling for us. It’s just frustrating for us at the minute and it’s still raw for me. Going forward, we have to start winning these Old Firm games. It’s no secret.”