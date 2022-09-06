Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin gets vote of trust from Giovanni van Bronckhorst after Celtic Park horror show

The former Hearts and Sunderland stopper was culpable in the 4-0 defeat by Celtic, particularly with the last goal which arrived when he passed the ball straight to Hoops substitute David Turnbull, who returned the ball into the net.

McLaughlin was given the nod over 40-year-old Allan McGregor this season to some debate.

Asked if he was still number one ahead of Wednesday's Champions League group stage opener away to Ajax, van Bronckhorst said: “I’ve spoken with Jon and I’ve spoken with the team about how we played, the way we conceded goals and what we need to improve, what went wrong. It’s a normal process.

“You cannot change every time you have a defeat. You cannot change everything because you have to stick to your beliefs and your way of playing.

“If there is a defeat, the first thing you do as a manager is to reflect on your own decisions. That’s where it starts and that’s what I want my players to do as well.

“Many things went wrong, so I could change everything from Saturday and play with a different team tomorrow; different tactics but I think you have to keep hold of your way of playing.

“You keep trusting your players and give them confidence because in the past we have bounced back from heavy defeats and that’s what we have to do tomorrow as well.

Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin bows his head after his error leads to a fourth goal for Celtic during Saturday's 4-0 defeat. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)