Swansea City manager Russell Martin has admitted it is a case of “wait and see” regarding the future of Rangers target Morgan Whittaker.

The Ibrox side have been strongly linked with the 22-year-old with a bid having already been rejected by the Welsh club from an unnamed club. Whittaker has returned to his parent club after a successful loan spell with Plymouth Argyle in League One for the first half of the English season. Nine goals in 25 league appearances has attracted interest from Rangers as well as English Championship clubs.

Swans boss Martin, who used to play for Rangers, provided an update on the current situation and was due to meet chief executive Julian Winter and head of football operations Josh Marsh on Wednesday to “get an update on everything”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully, ideally, a line gets drawn under that at some point very soon,” he said. “But it's January so I don't expect it to be until the 31st of January, which isn't very helpful to the players or to us really. I think the only people it really helps are agents. I think you know my thoughts on the January transfer window and what it entails. But we'll have to wait and see."

Rangers boss Michael Beale addressed the speculation around Whittaker and a move to Ibrox, confirming the club are “looking to bring in more goals”.

“He’s Swansea’s player, but he’s certainly a player that I’m aware of from working down south,” he said. “Knowing his background, I think he’s a good player. We need goalscorers in the building.”

Advertisement Hide Ad