Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side welcome Braga to Ibrox on Thursday looking to overturn a quarter-final first leg deficit following their 1-0 defeat in Portugal last week.
Rangers have been strong at home throughout their run to the last eight – their longest run in the tournament since reaching the Uefa Cup final in 2008 – and Owen believes the Ibrox factor will come to the fore again and help last season’s Scottish champions over the line and into the last four.
“Losing 1-0 in Braga wasn’t a disaster for Rangers,” Owen stressed.
"Braga are a decent side and were probably worth the win. Rangers did have a few moments in that game, but this will be a different match.
"Ibrox has been such a fortress for them in Europe, and I think that will be the difference. I think they’ll go through, 2-0 to Rangers.”