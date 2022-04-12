Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side welcome Braga to Ibrox on Thursday looking to overturn a quarter-final first leg deficit following their 1-0 defeat in Portugal last week.

Rangers have been strong at home throughout their run to the last eight – their longest run in the tournament since reaching the Uefa Cup final in 2008 – and Owen believes the Ibrox factor will come to the fore again and help last season’s Scottish champions over the line and into the last four.

“Losing 1-0 in Braga wasn’t a disaster for Rangers,” Owen stressed.

Rangers were defeated 1-0 in Braga last week - but Michael Owen has backed the Glasgow side to turn the Europa League quarter-final tie around at Ibrox. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

"Braga are a decent side and were probably worth the win. Rangers did have a few moments in that game, but this will be a different match.

"Ibrox has been such a fortress for them in Europe, and I think that will be the difference. I think they’ll go through, 2-0 to Rangers.”