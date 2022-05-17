The 29-year-old has not played for Rangers since last month’s Scottish Cup semi-final win over Celtic after he picked up a knee injury and he has been receiving treatment ever since, turning to the use of hyperbaric chambers in a bid to speed up his recovery.

While Roofe did not make the squad against Hearts at the weekend, he was pictured on the club’s flight to Seville and his manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has confirmed that the Jamaican will be available for selection.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Kemar Roofe is available,” said Van Bronckhorst in his pre-match press call. “He trained on Monday for the first time. He will also be training on Tuesday and in the squad.

Kemar Roofe has not played for Rangers since the Scottish Cup semi-final.

"Kemar is a boost for us, he is important and I am happy for him as he has been working hard to return. He is there and ready to play a part.”

Roofe’s return gives Rangers an extra option in attack, given that their main striker in Alfredo Morelos is sidelined by a thigh injury.

Van Bronckhorst has been able to call upon the services of Zambian Fashion Sakala in recent weeks as a deputy, while attacking midfielders Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent have also filled the voids as false nines.