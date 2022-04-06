Rangers: Giovanni van Bronckhorst facing key call on his forward line - forgotten man may get reprieve

The Ibrox club announced on Tuesday that Morelos will miss the rest of the season after he had an operation on his thigh, leaving Van Bronckhorst with a dilemma as to how he configures his forward line.

Kemar Roofe started in attack in Sunday’s damaging 2-1 league defeat by Celtic, while fellow forward Fashion Sakala also made an appearance. However, both men have struggled for goals and Van Bronckhorst may decide to look at other options, with Ryan Kent able to play up front and Swiss striker Cedric Itten also an option.

The Dutch coach recalled Itten from his loan at Greuther Furth in January, but he has not been in the matchday squad since a Scottish Cup tie against Annan on February 12.

Itten is understood to be on his way out of the club in the summer, but may get a recall to the squad if the striking situation worsens.

Rangers are in Braga on Thursday night for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final and how Van Bronckhorst decides to configure his attack is of major interest.

Morelos was a totemic figure in a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 formation, but that system does not get the best out of Roofe as a central striker, while Sakala is often used in wider areas.

Sakala is one booking away from a one-match ban in Europe, one of several Rangers players walking a suspension tightrope.