Rangers get Ryan Kent boost - Leeds United may opt for striker over Liverpool winger

Rangers could get a boost in their hunt for Ryan Kent.

Leeds United may switch their focus away from Ryan Kent. Picture: SNS

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is a big fan of the Liverpool winger and is keen on bringing him to Elland Road.

However, with striker Kemar Roofe heading to Belgian giants Anderlecht they may look for an out-and-out replacement in attack.

It is being reported that the Championship club may switch their focus to Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah.

The forward is set to be allowed to leave the Emirates on loan.

Phil Hay, The Athletic's Leeds United correspondent, tweeted: "Another possibility emerging for Leeds United - 20-year-old prospect Eddie Nketiah at Arsenal. Understand he's being considered if the club opt to take an out-and-out forward over Ryan Kent."

Liverpool are still in a position that they want to sell the former Rangers loanee rather than another temporary spell away from Anfield.

However, with just over two days of the transfer window left open for English Premier League and Championship clubs he may become available on loan if he remains at Anfield past 5pm on Thursday.