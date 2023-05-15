The club announced the extension on Monday with the 18-year-old penning a deal which keeps him at the club until the end of the 2023/24 campaign. Graham was a part of the B team squad which took part in the Lowland League this season as well as the UEFA Youth League and SPFL Trust Trophy, making 36 appearances, scoring five goals. The record is more impressive when the number of starts are taken into consideration with nine in the Lowland League. He netted against Celtic at Celtic Park, as well as against Tranent Juniors and University of Stirling, both teams who were at points challenging for the title which was won by Spartans.