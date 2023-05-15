All Sections
Rangers forward signs new deal, contract length, goalscoring record, player response

Rangers have handed teenage striker James Graham a new contact.

Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 15th May 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 16:02 BST
The club announced the extension on Monday with the 18-year-old penning a deal which keeps him at the club until the end of the 2023/24 campaign. Graham was a part of the B team squad which took part in the Lowland League this season as well as the UEFA Youth League and SPFL Trust Trophy, making 36 appearances, scoring five goals. The record is more impressive when the number of starts are taken into consideration with nine in the Lowland League. He netted against Celtic at Celtic Park, as well as against Tranent Juniors and University of Stirling, both teams who were at points challenging for the title which was won by Spartans.

A versatile forward, Graham has appeared through the middle, in a deeper role and out wide. He provided a straightforward response on social media when reacting to the announcement with a smiling emoji.

James Graham has extended his contract with Rangers until the end of the 2023/24 season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
James Graham has extended his contract with Rangers until the end of the 2023/24 season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
