Rangers forward and Hampden wonder-strike nominated for prestigious award

Kemar Roofe scored from his own half for Rangers against Standard Liege.

Schick's lob from the halfway line over a stranded David Marshall in the Czech Republic's Euro 2020 win over Scotland is one of the favourites for the award.

However, Roofe also scored from the halfway line in the Europa League, winning the ball in his own half and beat three Standard Liege players before hitting a sensational long-range effort.

Dele Alli is also on the shortlist. He scored Tottenham's opening goal against Wolfsburg in the Champions League with a spectacular overhead kick, while Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba netted one of the goals of Euro 2020 for France against Switzerland and also makes the cut.

Czech Republic's Patrick Schick broke Scottish hearts with this incredible strike at Hampden.

Pogba picked the ball up 25 yards out and curled a stunning effort into the top corner to give France a 3-1 lead.

Mehdi Taremi's overhead kick for Porto against Chelsea and Paulinho's finish for Braga against Leicester are also on the shortlist.

The European Championships also provided Lorenzo Insigne's strike for Italy against Belgium.