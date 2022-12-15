News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Rangers flop 'subject of £7m bid' from EPL side Nottingham Forest

A midfielder who struggled to impress during a loan spell at Rangers is now the subject of a £7million bid from Premier League side Nottingham Forest, according to a report.

By Angus Wright
35 minutes ago
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 12:01pm
 Comment

Lassana Coulibaly joined Rangers on loan from French side Angers for the 2018-19 season but failed to set the heather alight despite making 30 appearances for the Ibrox side under then manager Steven Gerrard.

The Mali international is now making a name for himself in Italy after helping Salernitana consolidate in Serie A following their promotion from the second tier last year. His performances in midfield have attracted attention from England with reports last week claiming Forest were interested.

Hide Ad

That has now translated into an offer, according to Italian media outlet Le Cronache, with the Reds reported to have placed a £7m bid ‘on the table' for the 26-year-old’s services, however it is claimed that they will need to increase that offer in order to land the player.

Lassana Coulibaly in action for Rangers during his 2018-19 season-long loan from Angers.
Steven GerrardIbroxItaly
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.