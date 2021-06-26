Rangers flop a '£30m Manchester City target', Celtic reject £10m bids for Ajer, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen midfielder interest, Celtic target set for Serie A - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

Saturday's Scottish football transfer news and headlines. Picture: SNS

The disappointment of not qualifying from the group stage is still felt across the country.

On the domestic front, clubs are beginning to play pre-season friendlies ahead of the new season as they also put together squads.

Celtic have rejected bids of £10million for Kristoffer Ajer – and the player is unhappy about it. The offers were made by Bayer Leverkusen and Norwich City, who has won promotion to the Premier League. The Norwegian is keen to leave the club this summer, admitting his desire to exit while on international duty. Ajer has one-year left on his deal and is now assessing his options which could involve staying to run down his contract and leaving for free next summer. (The Athletic)

Former Rangers striker Umar Sadiq is reportedly wanted by five clubs across Europe, including Manchester City who have been linked with a staggering £30million move for the Ibrox flop. The Nigerian scored 20 goals in 38 appearances in the Spanish second tier for Almeria. Spartak Moscow and Eintracht Frankfurt have reportedly put in bids with La Liga duo Sevilla and Villarreal also keen. City could pay £30million, half the player's release clause, and then loan him to French side Troyes. (AS)

French side Toulouse are hoping to bring back striker Vakoun Bayo on loan from Celtic. The Ivorian impressed with the Ligue 2 side last season, scoring 13 goals. Toulouse had a £2.5million option but having not won promotion want to wrap up another temporary deal. (Scottish Sun)

New Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has confirmed he has held discussions with Leigh Griffiths about extending his deal at the club. The striker is out of contract at the end of the season. Discussions are set to continue. (The Scotsman)

Celtic target Piero Hincapie is nearing a move to Serie A. The Parkhead club are keen on the 19-year-old centre-back who has been starring for Ecuador at the Copa America. A chief at his club Atletico Talleres de Cordoba confirmed the likely move to Italy despite interest from Celtic, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid. (El Desmarque)

League reconstruction is back on the table and the 42 SPFL club will take part in an indicative vote by July 7 was to whether they would support a formal vote. It would see Celtic and Rangers Colts join League Two for the 2022/23 campaign with plans for the SPFL to rise to 48 teams. (Daily Mail / Stephen McGowan)

Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen showed interest in Regan Hendry without making the midfielder a concrete offer. The 23-year-old joined Forest Green Rovers earlier this week after they showed determination to recruit him. (The Courier)