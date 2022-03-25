Rangers fitness sweat ahead of Celtic game as star misses international clash with muscle issue

The striker was absent as Reinaldo Rueda’s men won 3-0 to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Morelos was called up for the crucial double header with the second match taking place at 00.30GMT on Wednesday, March 30 against Venezuela. Colombia need to better Peru's result to finish in the intercontinental play-off place.

It is unclear if the Rangers star will be involved after it was reported by Colombian sports journalist Pipe Sierra that he wasn’t considered for the Bolivia clash due to a “muscular overload”.

Alfredo Morelos missed Colombia's match with Bolivia due to a muscle issue. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Rangers are due to face Celtic at midday on Sunday, April 3.

Morelos missed the last meeting between the sides having been called up by Colombia for World Cup qualifiers only not to be used.

The 25-year-old has shown his importance to Rangers, especially under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, netting 19 goals in 42 games this season.