Rangers 'finally about to land target' after protracted transfer chase

Juan Alegria is set to join the Scottish Premiership champions. Picture: SNS

The 19-year-old Colombian has been on the radar of the Ibrox club for some time as they originally tried to have him signed for the January transfer window, only for the deal to be held up.

It now appears Steven Gerrard’s men will be able to sign the youth international, who plays for Finnish side Honka, with the Daily Record reporting a deal is imminent.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This would represent the second Colombian Rangers have signed from Finnish football after Alfredo Morelos joined for £1 million from HJK Helsinki in the summer of 2017.

Gerrard has previously insisted the club are not looking to bring in many more first-team players this summer but are always on the look-out for young and exciting talent to develop. Midfielder Charlie McCann joined from Manchester United last week and will play in the club’s B team.

Message from the editor