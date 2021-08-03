Rangers 'finally about to land target' after protracted transfer chase

Rangers are closing in on the signing of transfer target Juan Alegria, according to reports.

The 19-year-old Colombian has been on the radar of the Ibrox club for some time as they originally tried to have him signed for the January transfer window, only for the deal to be held up.

It now appears Steven Gerrard’s men will be able to sign the youth international, who plays for Finnish side Honka, with the Daily Record reporting a deal is imminent.

This would represent the second Colombian Rangers have signed from Finnish football after Alfredo Morelos joined for £1 million from HJK Helsinki in the summer of 2017.

Gerrard has previously insisted the club are not looking to bring in many more first-team players this summer but are always on the look-out for young and exciting talent to develop. Midfielder Charlie McCann joined from Manchester United last week and will play in the club’s B team.

