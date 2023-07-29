Rangers fight back in face of sickness bug as pre-season ends in German draw

The Bundesliga club raced into a 2-0 lead in the first half, Pavel Kaderabek opening the scoring on 23 minutes before Ihlas Bebou added a second just before the break. However, Rangers responded, with James Tavernier converting a 57th-minute penalty kick and then Sam Lammers netting the equaliser six minutes later.

Rangers’ preparations for the match were hampered by illness, with manager Michael Beale revealinf that some of his squad, including centre-half John Souttar, were unable to take part due to a sickness bug sweeping through the camp. "The last man standing in centre-back really with [Leon] Balogun and young Johnly [Yfeko] who has had a really good pre-season – this will be a good test for him today,” Beale said pre-match. “Unfortunately, we had a little bit of a sickness bug which has robbed us of three or four players and we had to make the choice whether they travelled with the group or stayed back. So, three or four have stayed back."