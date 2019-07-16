Rangers fears confirmed as Ryan Kent joins Liverpool on pre-season tour

Ryan Kent has been confirmed as part of Liverpool's pre-season tour of America, the Anfield club have announced.

Rangers are looking to bring back winger Ryan Kent.

Rangers are desperate to bring the winger back to the Ladbrokes Premiership for the 2019/20 and have been trying to sign him ever since his loan expired at the end of last season.

Though it is believed the Ibrox club have first option to take Kent back on loan should Liverpool wish to send him out again, it is not yet known whether this is manager Jurgen Klopp's preferred course of action.

Kent impressed in a recent friendly victory over Bradford, playing a part in all three goals.

He'll get the chance to do again across the Atlantic as the Reds take on Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Sporting across three different venues in America's east coast.

The squad leave for the States on Tuesday morning and return in a week's time prior to their match with Napoli at the BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.