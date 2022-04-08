Rangers' Fashion Sakala does little to fill void of Alfredo Morelos as Twitter verdict is damning

Va­tor Tormena of Sporting Braga is challanged by Fashion Sakala of Rangers.

On Sunday it was Kemar Roofe in the 2-1 defeat by Celtic and the Englishman was unable to drag his team back into proceedings when they fell behind.

Roofe was not the only fall guy in the Old Firm loss, but he was one of three changes that manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst made for his team selection against Braga in this Europa League quarter-final first leg.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dutch coach clearly wanted to have more pace in the final third and that’s why he opted for Fashion Sakala to lead the line, the Zambian spearheading a 4-2-3-1 formation that was designed to hit the Portuguese on the break.

Sakala, the 25-year-old signed from Oostende last summer, has shone sporadically in his first season at Ibrox and does possess the raw materials to be a tangible asset for Rangers. He is a different type of forward to Morelos but the same requirements from him were needed: goals.

A tie of such magnitude requires a ruthless streak and there will be disappointment that Sakala was unable to take a clutch of chances that came in his way. Interchanging with Ryan Kent, he had an early rebound blocked, before a poor touch in the penalty box robbed Rangers of a promising attack. However, his best opening came just before half time when the ball fell invitingly. However, rather than steadying himself and showing composure, he lashed the ball over the crossbar. It was big moment in the context of the first leg.

Sakala will be advised not to type his name into Twitter, as most Rangers fans on social media were desperate for him to make way. Their wish was granted just after the hour-mark as the forward – completely starved of service in the second period – was replaced by Roofe, who made a stronger impression in the final 30 minutes.