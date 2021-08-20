Rangers fans' TV boost for Europa League play-off with Alashkert

James Tavernier in action for Rangers (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Avoiding defeat in Armenia against Alashkert will ensure a fourth consecutive Europa League group stage campaign, while defeat could send the Scottish champions into the new UEFA Europa Conference competition’s sections.

A strong line-up is anticipated after a slender lead was established in Thursday’s first leg, settled by a second half strike by Alfredo Morelos.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans will be able to tune in and see Steven Gerrard’s side bid for fourth group stage appearance after the BBC secured a broadcast deal to show the game live on the BBC Scotland channel.

It will be an early start for the broadcaster which usually begins coverage (on Sky channel 876, Virgin 108) in the evening. The afternoon kick-off in Yerevan means the broadcast will begin at 3.45pm – shortly before the 4pm kick-off.

BT Sport has rights to the Europa League group fixtures.