Rangers fans treated with 'indifference' over Australia Celtic friendly as former chairman lists concerns

Former Rangers chairman Dave King has hit out at the Scottish champions for showing “indifference to supporter wishes and interests”.

By Joel Sked
Friday, 4th March 2022, 7:19 am

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The club confirmed their part in the controversial Sydney Super Cup to be held in Australia in November. The four-team tournament will see the Ibrox side play rivals Celtic in the first ever international Old Firm derby.

It led to uproar amongst the club’s fanbase with supporters making their feelings known during the 1-0 win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday. A ‘Money over morals. No d£rby friendlies’ banner was unfurled.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Meanwhile, supporter groups Club 1872 and Union Bears have issued statements criticising Rangers’ involvement in the tournament.

Former Rangers chairman Dave King has hit out at the club for showing indifference to fans. Picture: SNS

King, who served as chairman at Ibrox for five years, believes it is the latest example of “indifference" shown by the club towards the fans.

“I am 100 per-cent with all supporters on this,” he told the Herald. “It is not something that I would have sanctioned if I was still on the board.

“Unfortunately, this is another in an increasingly long list of recent instances where the club has shown its indifference to supporter wishes and interests.

“The shoddy treatment of Club 1872, the firing of Mark Hateley, Richard Gough, Derek Johnstone as ambassadors, the unseemly spat with the football authorities and the completely unnecessary loss of a manager who won title number 55 and would have successfully defended the title are among the concerns that have caught my attention.

“Recent success has unfortunately created short memories and supporters have every right to be concerned.”

Read More

Read More
Celtic v Rangers in Australia - financial rewards, growing the brand, so why are...

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Dave KingAustraliaCelticIbrox
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.